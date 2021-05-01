Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.76

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.76 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 414.80 ($5.42). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 408.60 ($5.34), with a volume of 962,522 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.80 ($4.95).

The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 413.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

