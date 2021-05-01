DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $10.57

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.29. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

DRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.