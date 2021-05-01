Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.26 and traded as high as C$21.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.16, with a volume of 252,557 shares.

D.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.27.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

