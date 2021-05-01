Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

DRQ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.65. 493,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.