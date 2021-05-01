Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.