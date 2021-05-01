DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

DITHF stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

