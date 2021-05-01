Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) versus MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Head-To-Head Review

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. MonotaRO pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and MonotaRO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 MonotaRO 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.85%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than MonotaRO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and MonotaRO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $419.06 million 3.12 -$70.90 million N/A N/A MonotaRO $1.21 billion 10.70 $101.04 million $0.42 61.30

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 8.74% 24.70% 19.49% MonotaRO 8.41% 31.90% 20.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats MonotaRO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

