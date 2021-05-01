Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 20,600 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 139.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

FBND stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

