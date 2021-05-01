Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

