Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Albemarle by 13,784.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,893 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Albemarle stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

