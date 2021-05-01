Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

