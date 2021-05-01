Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $33.23 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

