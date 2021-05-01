Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

