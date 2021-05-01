Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Eaton by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.