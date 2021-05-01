Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

