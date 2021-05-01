Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 756.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

