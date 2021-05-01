e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.