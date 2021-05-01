e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.90.

ELF opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders sold a total of 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

