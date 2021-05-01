Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,448 shares.The stock last traded at $55.18 and had previously closed at $53.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

