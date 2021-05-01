East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESSC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. East Stone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 962,022 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 348,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.