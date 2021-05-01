East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESSC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. East Stone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 962,022 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 348,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

