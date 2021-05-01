Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

EMN opened at $115.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.