EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Up 90.9% in April

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of EAU Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. EAU Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get EAU Technologies alerts:

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EAU Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAU Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.