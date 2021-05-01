eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.91-$0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. eBay has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

