Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $65,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

