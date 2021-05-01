Education Ecosystem Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $177,005.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

