Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,350.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $109.12 million and $61,350.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.01 or 0.00469375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,595,766 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

