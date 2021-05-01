EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. EJF Investments’s payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.50. The company has a market capitalization of £77.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

In related news, insider Joanna Dentskevich bought 28,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £32,600.20 ($42,592.37). Also, insider Neal J. Wilson purchased 35,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £44,699.76 ($58,400.52).

About EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

