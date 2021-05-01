Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $5.71. 530,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

