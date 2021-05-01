El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. "

LOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.94 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

