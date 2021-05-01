Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.