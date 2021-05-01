Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMNSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Elementis alerts:

EMNSF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.