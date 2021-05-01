Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.60 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.69 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $182.77. 3,103,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

