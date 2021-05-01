Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in April

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $$7.20 on Friday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

