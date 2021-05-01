Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $5.32 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00009250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $160.04 million and $281,927.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.00871573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.76 or 0.08581040 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

