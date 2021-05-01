Elk River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

