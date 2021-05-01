Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NYSE:HRC opened at $110.22 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.