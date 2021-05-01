Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

