Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59.

