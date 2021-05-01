ELYSIA (EL) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,417,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

