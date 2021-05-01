Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145,000.00-$145,000.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,592. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.