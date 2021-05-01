Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.