ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.94 ($12.87).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €9.92 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.28 and a 200-day moving average of €8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.