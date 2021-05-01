Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ENI Company Profile

