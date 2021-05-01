EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

ENLC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

ENLC stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

