Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.24. 773,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,033. Enova International has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,512 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.