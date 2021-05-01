EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.32. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

