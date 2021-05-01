Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Entegris by 62.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 32.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

