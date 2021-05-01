Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. Entegris has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $125,473,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

