Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.
NYSE ETR opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.
In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
