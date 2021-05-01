Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

