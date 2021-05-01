Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

